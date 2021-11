epaselect epa09562799 Commuters wear protective masks outside a BTS station (Bangkok Mass Transit System) in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 November 2021. Some companies are allowing employees go back to their offices as Thailand reopened the country to allow entry to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk countries, without the need to undergo COVID-19 quarantine requirements in hopes to boost its tourism industry and economy. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL