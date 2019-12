View this post on Instagram

Happy Flag Day #Albania!!! I have been spending my birthday and the last couple of days thinking about what the right thing to do is. Along with @erionveliaj, we have decided to choose a family to sponsor to rebuild their home during the devastation of the earthquakes in Albania and myself directly help these families as much as I can! Erion is a true leader and I truly respect his guidance to lead by example. I suggest that who ever can, please find a family or charity or way to help rebuild the homes of the victims of this disaster. The first family that i have chosen is the Sala family, and we will be following the progress of this and so many more families who need the same help ❤️ please click this link in my biog to do the same ❤️ all of my love and prayers to anyone who has been effected. All my love, Rita ??