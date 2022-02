epa09720786 Visitors tour Wat Arun, also known as Temple of Dawn, on the restarted 'Test and Go' program day, in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 February 2022. Thailand on 01 February 2022 restarted its 'Test and Go' program to welcome fully vaccinated visitors from all countries with extra disease control measures aimed at boosting the tourism industry and its economy amid the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK