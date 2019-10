Castelul Shuri din Japonia, distrus de un incendiu. E inclus în patrimoniul UNESCO

epa07961437 An aerial photograph shows the destroyed Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, 31 October 2019. Early 31 October, a fire started at Shuri Castle, a castle in Okinawa, which is listed as a World Heritage site, destroying major buildings of the castle. The cause of the fire is still unknown. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES