A young woman holds an edible ticket, made of rice paper and basted with hempseed oil, by Berlin's public transport operator BVG in Berlin on December 14, 2021. The German capital's transport operator has released a completely edible ticket for commuters - to 'calm down' during the sometimes 'stressful' pre-Christmas period. Hempseed oil is extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant and is said to have a soothing effect. 'Afterwards you can simply swallow your Christmas stress and ticket', their advertising informs. It can be purchased until December 17, 2021.