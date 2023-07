In this photo taken from video released by Belarusian Defense Ministry via VoenTV on Friday, July 14, 2023, an instructor, member of the Wagner Group military company, speaks to Belarusian soldiers during a training near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus. Mercenary fighters from the Wagner private military company are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus, the country's Defense Ministry said Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he offered the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander.,Image: 789263683, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY BELARUSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY MANDATORY CREDIT. BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY VIA VOEN TV, DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Vladimir Putin