epa08354209 A firefighter wearing protective gear (R) closes the side door of a fire rescue ambulance in Bucharest, Romania, 09 April 2020, after picking up a man (L) suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in front of his blockhouse. Romania is in full lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT