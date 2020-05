epa08422008 People enjoy the beach during a period of gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Finikoudes beach in Larnaca, Cyprus 14 May 2020. The Meteorological Services announced that Cyprus will be experiencing a heat-wave like conditions with temperatures arrive to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU