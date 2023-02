epa10483720 US President Joe Biden (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) during the summit of the Bucharest Nine, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 22 February 2023. The Bucharest Nine, also known as the B9, is an alliance of nine countries on NATO's so-called eastern flank. The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening NATO's eastern flank and further support for Ukraine, among other issues. EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA POLAND OUT