epa09238860 People arrive at the airport after a Russian special government plane landed at the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 May 2021. Tensions in Czech-Russian relations resulted from the findings of the Czech intelligence services asserting that members of the Russian secret service GRU were involved in the explosion of an ammunition complex in Vrbetice in 2014. The Czech Republic expelled 18 diplomats who were identified as members of the Russian secret services GRU and SVR from the Russian Embassy in Prague in April 2021. In retaliation, Russia then identified as undesirable 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow. Later, after diplomatic negotiations failed, the Czech side decided to reduce the number of Russian Embassy workers in Prague to cap the current number of staff at the Czech Embassy in Moscow by the end of May 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK