TUNIS, TUNISIA - MARCH 30: Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa (C) is welcomed with an official ceremony by Tunisian President's political adviser Habib Essid (R) at Tunis International Airport ahead of the 30th Arab League Summit in Tunis, Tunisia on March 30, 2019. Yassine Gaidi / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM