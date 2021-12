epa09646472 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows an aerial view of a typhoon-affected village in Surigao Del Norte, southern Philippines, 17 December 2021. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least six people have died and close to 200,000 others living along the path of Typhoon Rai were evacuated. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES