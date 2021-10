Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 6, 2016: Tension in Rio de Janeiro downtown. Demonstrators and police officers clashed and there was police truculence to disperse the demonstrators. There was use of large police force, firing of non-lethal weapons, and many tear gas bombs. The police invaded the Church of St. Joseph, which is next to the Alerj (Rio de Janeiro parliament). They used the balcony of the church to shoot demonstrators with rubber bullets and moral effect bombs. A group of masked protesters threw stones and fireworks at the police. There were wounded on both sides and the Rio Downtown had moments of chaos. Protests in front of Alerj are against the austerity package that will reduce wages and benefits of workers from state-owned enterprises and will also affect pensioners and retirees.