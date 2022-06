epa09421585 An Amhara militia fighter aligned with the Ethiopian government (L) stands on guard to protect Ethiopian Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP's) who fled the fighting in the Tigray region taking shelter in a make-shift IDP camp at a school in Dessie, Ethiopia, 19 August 2021 (20 August 2021). According to Dessie government communications officer Mesaye Kider, 55,000 Ethiopians have fled from war torn Tigray region in the north and are taking shelter in makeshift camps. This occurred as the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) captured Alamata and Kobo area's in the war that has been going on with Ethiopia's national military. EPA-EFE/STR