epa09904325 Priest Igor Malysz (R) blesses the traditional Easter meals at the Lucznik Holiday Centre in Sielpia village, Poland, 23 April 2022. The Orthodox and the faithful of the Eastern rites celebrate the Easter on 24 April. Since 24 February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, a total of 2,922,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard has reported on 24 April morning. EPA-EFE/Piotr Polak POLAND OUT