epa10437704 A handout photo made available by the Edhi rescue service shows wreckage of the bus after a bus accident in Lasbela, Pakistan, 29 January 2023. At least 40 people were killed when a passenger bus carrying diesel on the roof fell into a ravine and crashed in Lasbela, southern Pakistan on 29 January 2023, police said. Pakistan has one of the highest traffic accident rates in the world, attributed to the poor condition of roads and vehicles and severely overcrowded public transport. EPA-EFE/EDHI RESCUE SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES