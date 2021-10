Cel puțin 46 de morți și zeci de răniți, într-un incendiu care a cuprins o clădire de 13 etaje din Taiwan

epa09522835 A handout photo made available by Kaohsiung fire bureau shows firefighters using water cannons to extinguish a fire on a commercial and residential building in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, 14 October 2021. At least seven persons are dead and several injured after the commercial and residential building fire. EPA-EFE/KAOHSIUNG FIRE BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES