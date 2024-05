DAMASCUS, April 3, 2024 -- A rescuer works at the site of an Israeli missile attack targeting the Iranian embassy's consulate building in Damascus, Syria, April 2, 2024. The Syrian Defense Ministry reported that on Monday, around 5:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), Israeli forces carried out a missile strike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the Iranian embassy's consulate building in Damascus. The Syrian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that four Syrians were killed and 13 others were injured in the attack, while the Iranian side confirmed the deaths of seven Iranians, including two commanders. Profimedia Images