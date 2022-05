Familiile celor două copile au publicat fotografii cu acestea în speranța că fetele vor fi găsite în curând.

Bunicul lui Elijah Cruz Torres, elevă în clasa a IV-a, a declarat pentru Fox News că familia se teme că aceasta ar fi fost ucisă.

NEW: The father of 10-year-old Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez tells us his daughter is missing following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, where she is a student. He provided her photo to Texas Rangers. Many parents going through this tonight. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/cVBF0aE4EM

NEW: This is 10 y/o Elijah Cruz Torres, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Her grandfather tells me she is missing, and they are worried sick. She didnt want to go to school today, but they told her she has to. He is waiting for any news on her. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Gp3ocVHPPV