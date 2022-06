epa09987115 People transit through a flooded avenue in the municipality of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 30 May 2022. Hurricane Agatha, a category 2 storm formed in the Pacific, made landfall in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, leaving rains in the south and southeast of Mexico, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN). EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos