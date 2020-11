epa07798461 An aerial view taken with a drone shows the Willis Tower (L), the second tallest building in the USA, among other buildings along the skyline of Chicago, Illinois, USA, 27 August 2019. The third largest city in the USA, Chicago has a population of more than 2,679,000 people, and more than 9,533,000 people live in the Chicago metropolitain area. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY