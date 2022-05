epa07780367 (FILE) - The flyby of Taiwan's F-16 Fighter Jets during an Open House event of Taiwan Air Force in Hualien, Eastern Taiwan, 23 September 2017 (reissued 19 August 2019). On 19 August 2019, Taiwan's Presidential Office welcomed US President Trump Administration's approving a eight billion US dollar sale of F-16 jets to Taiwan. 'The sale will greatly boost our air defense. Our country will continue to make effort to ensure cross-Strait and regional peace and stability,' Alex Huang, spokesman of the Presidential Office, said. The sale is the largest US warplane sales to Taiwan since the US agreed to sell 120 F-16A/B jets to Taipei in 1992. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO