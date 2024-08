NYIRAGONGO (DRC), Aug. 15, 2024 -- A child caught mpox gets treatment at a hospital in the Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on Aug. 15, 2024. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission. WHO's declaration came after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared the ongoing mpox outbreak a public health emergency for the continent.,Image: 899032127, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no