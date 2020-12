O jurnalistă și-a părăsit soțul și a renunțat la slujbă, după ce s-a îndrăgostit de controversatul antreprenor Martin Shkreli

epa06592022 (FILE) - Martin Shkreli, former chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, arrives to the United States federal courthouse for another day of jury deliberations in his trial in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 02 August 2017 (issued 09 March 2018). Martin Shkreli has been sentenced to seven years for defrauding investors in a US District Court. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE