Cine este prima femeie afro-americană care va face parte din echipajul Staţiei Spaţiale Internaţionale

epa06453999 (FILE) - US astronaut Jeanette Epps attends a press conference as a member of the back-up crew for the International Space Station expedition 54/55, at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, 16 December 2017. According to reports on 19 January 2018, NASA in a released statement announced that US astronaut Jeanette Epps has been removed from her upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA has not given any reason for the removal of Epps, who would have been the first African-American astronaut assigned to the space station crew, from the mission. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV