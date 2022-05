epa09928860 Students from area schools gather for a pro-abortion rights rally in Union Square in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2022. Pro-abortion rights supporters are continuing to protest around the country after a leaked draft of a US Supreme Court ruling on an abortion case before the court indicated the court was likely to overturn the long standing Roe v. Wade ruling which provides a constitutional right to abortion in the US. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE