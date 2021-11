epa09038098 A doctor prepares his syringe with a dose of Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine before a first vaccine injection in Paris, France, 26 February, 2021. France begins vaccination of people aged 50 to 64 with Astrazeneca anti-covid19 vaccine as allowing doctors to vaccinate in their doctor's offices as the country is in the midst of a new wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections as the number of cases is increasing day by day. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON