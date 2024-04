European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech at European Parliament Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Members of the parliament will discuss the results of the Dec. 14-15 summit, outline their expectations for the Feb.1, 2024 special European Council and assess the situation in Hungary and frozen EU funds.,Image: 837952577, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Ursula Von Der Leyen