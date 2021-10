epa08411202 (FILE) - A general view shows the Tesla Inc. main factory in Fremont, California, USA, 18 March 2020 (reissued 09 May 2020). Media reports state on 09 May 2020 that Tesla has been ordered by Alameda County to keep its main plant in the USA closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Authorities argued that restoring all daily activities too soon could risk in a rapid spike of new coronavirus cases. CEO Elon Musk aimed at reopening the company's factory in Fremont on 08 May 2020 but authorities said it did not meet the requirements for resuming production, media added. The plant has been closed down since 23 March. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO