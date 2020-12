epaselect epa07801835 One of the children who has grown hair all over her body after taking defective Omeprazole rests in her mother's arms, in Colindres, Cantabria, Spain, 29 August 2019. Cantabria's president Miguel Angel Revilla stated the Cantabrian ministry of Health is analyzing the cases of babies with hypertrichosis. Spanish national health authorities confirmed three new cases of the illness, amounting to twenty the affected babies. EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos