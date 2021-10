Copiii ISIS: familiile europene ale militanților uciși trăiesc și acum în Siria, în detenție, sărăcie și expuse la radicalizare

epa07623503 Wives of Islamic state fighters (IS) walk with their children upon their deportation from the al-Hol camp for refugees in al-Hasakah governorate in northeastern Syria on 03 June 2019 (issued 04 June 2019). According to media reports, the Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria are handing over 800 women and children all of them Syrian, including relatives of Islamic state fighters, to their families in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp. EPA-EFE/AHMED MARDNLI