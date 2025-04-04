 
Where are mothers in the western world?  A child in the desert and a crime in plain sight.  Not in a home. Not in a mothers arms. But in the open desert alone. A traveler found him alone, barefoot, walking in the vast cruel Sahara. Somewhere between Libya and Chad.  The child in this video did not commit a crime. His only sin is being born with black skin in the wrong place, at the wrong time—into a world that still calculates humanity based on passports, pigment, and profit. His only crime is being poor in a system designed to erase the poor. We do not know his name. But we know what put him there. His parents may have collapsed behind him—dehydrated, hunted, or disappeared during Libyas latest mass expulsions of Black Africans. Perhaps they were arrested and thrown into the dark holes of Gharyan or Sikka. Or perhaps they were left to die, like so many others, in the no-mans-land Europe pays to keep invisible. This child, perhaps no older than five, now represents the utter breakdown of every supposed moral pillar Libya and Europe claim to uphold. This is not an accident. It is a racial purge, institutionalized and funded by the same Europe that lectures the world on human rights.
Nu se cunoaște numele copilului, dar se pot bănui circumstanțele care l-au adus în această situație.

Părinții săi ar fi putut muri în urmă – deshidratați, vânați sau dispăruți în timpul recentelor expulzări în masă ale africanilor din Libia. Este posibil să fi fost arestați și aruncați în închisorile din Gharyan sau Sikka.

„Ea nu a fost protejată între pereții casei sale, nici în brațele unui părinte. Ci singură, în mijlocul deșertului. Nu a comis nicio crimă. Singura ei vină este că s-a născut cu piele neagră în locul greșit, la momentul greșit. În no mans land-ul pe care Europa plătește pentru a-l ține invizibil”, a scris ONG-ul după publicarea videoclipului.

   

