29 May 2024, South Korea, Seoul: Garbage littered from a balloon presumably sent by North Korea, was found in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Ward. Some 90 such balloons have been discovered so far in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, bordering North Korea, according to military and police sources, adding that they did not carry propaganda leaflets but contained trash and other waste. Photo: -/YNA/dpa