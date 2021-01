epa08925356 A member of the Departmental Health System performs a covid-19 test on a person at the Julio Borelli Coliseum, in La Paz, Bolivia, 07 January 2021. The Julio Borelli Coliseum was authorized by the Government of La Paz as a megacenter for the execution of rapid tests, nasal antigen and PCR for the diagnosis of covid-19 positive cases. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz