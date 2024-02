September 15, 2023, Baikonur, Kazakhstan: Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, right, has his Sokol spacesuit pressure check during preparations for launch aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, September 15, 2023 in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Expedition 70 crew members Loral O'Hara, and cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub of Roscosmos depart for the International Space Station. Profimedia Images