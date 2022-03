IRPIN, UKRAINE - MARCH 06: Views from vicinity of the bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, blasts a few meters away during civilians' evacuation while ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine on March 06, 2022. Following Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine, more than a million people have fled the country, with hundreds of thousands crossing through Lviv on their route to Poland. Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM