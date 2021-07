epa08970990 ILS Officer Jocelyn Johnson (R) and ALS officer Sharon Motsepe (L) run a drill with a dummy as they continue to keep their skills high as they man the shift of the Tshwane Emergency Services SIU (Special Infections Unite) ambulance, in Pretoria, South Africa, 28 January 2021. The ambulance and its crew are tasked with transporting Covid-19 patients from their houses to hospitals and doing inter hospital transfers. The SIU Ambulance is equipped with a negative pressure isolation chamber which ultimately allows patients to be scanned in the chamber without exposing staff to COVID-19. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK