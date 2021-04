epa09015924 Turkish nurse Tugba Ozdemir (R) vaccinates Remzi Korkmaz, 74 (L), against COVID-19 with Sinovac's vaccine, in Korkmaz's house during home visits for bedbound people's vaccination in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 February 2021. Turkey began mass vaccinations against COVID-19 starting with health workers on 14 January after the Chinese Sinovac vaccine received emergency approval. Turkey on 25 January received 6.5 million more doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 from China as the nationwide vaccination began for those aged 80 and older. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU