epa09446530 A man holds his son outside a pediatric hospital in Havana, Cuba, 03 September 2021. Cuba began this Friday to vaccinate its pediatric population (from 2 to 18 years old) with its own vaccines against COVID-19. According to health authorities, almost 4 million people - out of a population of 11 million - already have three doses of vaccines against COVID-19. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora