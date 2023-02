Cum a fost împinsă Ucraina în brațele UE de războiul lui Putin

February 2, 2023, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, assists Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he autographs a Ukrainian national flag as a gift to the European Commission delegation following the first European Commission - Ukraine intergovernmental consultations summit, February 2, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Credit Image: © Sarsenov Daniiar/Ukrainian Presi/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire)