Cum a reușit Singapore să aibă cea mai mică mortalitate COVID din lume. Niciun om nu a mai murit aici, din cauza virusului, în ultimele două luni

epa08596726 A woman walks past the financial district in Singapore, 11 August 2020. The Ministry of Trade and Industry said that Singapore's economy shrunk 13.2 percent for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year. The ministry is forecasting a decrease in five to seven percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) attributed to the circuit breaker measures implemented from April to June 2020 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON