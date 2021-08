epa09401754 A view into the reopened thermopoly, in Pompeii, Italy 06 August 2021. The thermopoly (Thermopolium), or how the archeological excavation site describes it on their the website: the 'Snack Bar' of the Regio V of Pompeii, was reopened the same day. The ancient commercial area that has been partially excavated in 2019, is now fully visible and features colorful mosaics and paintings, such as one of a 'Nereid riding a sea-horse' or 'other rich decorative still lifes, food residues, animal bones and victims of the eruption', the website explains. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE