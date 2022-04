epa08812842 A stone ?carved with two horned figures found at the Archaeological site of the Israel Antiquities Authority of a Fortified Building from the Time of King David that discovered in Hispin, Israeli settlement and a moshav located in the southern Golan Heights north of Israel, 11 November 2020. According to Israel Antiquities Authority the findings are from Time of King David some 3000 years ago. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN