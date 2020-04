Ferrari Press Agency Ref 11667 Vaccine 1 24/04/2020textpictures Picture must credit: BBC The first volunteers for an experimental coronavirus vaccine trial have received their first doses as scientists desperately try to fight the illness .Scientists at the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford,in the UK, have begun the first human trial in Europe in a £42 million GBP programme.by administering the trial injections, which were developed in under three months, to more than 800 volunteers on Aoril 23.The trial will see half of the candidates injected with the coronavirus vaccine, made from a weakened version of the common cold virus from chimpanzees, while the other half will be given a meningitis vaccine.The volunteers will not be told which vaccine they have received.Microbiologist and volunteer Elisa Granato said :”I I'm a scientist so of course I want to try and support the scientific process wherever I can and since I don't study viruses I felt a bit useless these days so I felt this is a very easy way for me to support the cause.” OPS: The experimental coronavirus vaccine is given to the first of 800 volunteers, microbiologist Elisa Granato. Picture supplied by Ferrari