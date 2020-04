6197853 16.03.2020 Closed restaurants are pictured during the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, in Warsaw, Poland. Poland on Monday, March 16, suspended all domestic flights as part of measures to try and halt the spread of the new coronavirus. City streets across Poland were deserted as citizens worked from home and school, universities and most shops were closed. It has been so far registered 150 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including three deaths. Alexey Vitvitsky / Sputnik