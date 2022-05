epa04300102 A picture made available on 05 July 2014 shows Russian singer Yury Shevchuk of the rock band DDT performing during the open-air rock festival 'Nashestvie' (Invasion) in Nizhnee Zavidovo village, some 150 km from Moscow, Tver region, Russia, 04 July 2014. Russia's biggest rock festival will run from 04 to 06 July. More than 150,000 people from all over Russia are expected to attend the event on its 15th anniversary. About 120 rock bands will perform on two giant stages. The festival originally was launched by the team of Russian 'Nashe radio' (Our Radio) in 1999 and they annually organize the event. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY