European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg give a press conference ahead of the weekly European Commission college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 11 January 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is invited for the first time in a seminar of the European Commission, a biannual event that brings EU commissioners to meet outside the wall of the institution. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET