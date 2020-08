epa08611090 Confidant of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Olga Kovalkova speaks during a press conference of the Coordination Council of the Belarus opposition in Minsk, Belarus, 18 August 2020. The Belarusian opposition has called for a general strike from 17 August, a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital Minsk in peaceful protest. Long-time president Lukashenko, in a defiant speech on 16 August, rejected calls to step down amid mounting pressure after unrest erupted in the country over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at protests following election results claiming that he had won a landslide victory in the 09 August elections. EPA-EFE/TATIANA ZENKOVICH