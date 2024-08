Sunbathing with family EURASIA ENDEARING images show a brown bear on the lookout for trouble before it poses for a family selfie alongside the cheerful photographer. Snapped in the 776-mile-long Kamchatka Peninsula, in the Russian Far East comical images show an adult brown bear standing upright in water, trying to find fish to hunt. Italian wildlife & underwater videographer living in Florida, Bartolomeo Bove (44), travelled to the peninsula to film the largest brown bears of Eurasia, but he may have gotten more than he bargained for. As can be seen in some of the images, this brave videographer dared to step into the personal space of the brown bear family sunbathing at the shore. “This family was tolerant of human presence, and while filming, most of the time, I was just a few feet from them,” he said. “Even so, Kamchatka brown bears are apex predators weighing up to 900 lb, so people always need to be careful and observe them from a safe distance. “Bears can change their behaviour in an instant. “They can be quietly and peacefully sunbathing, and in a split second, they can run quite long distances. “The cubs played carefree while the mum took care of them and kept a watchful eye. “She will nourish and protect them for a few more years until they inevitably separate and fend for themselves. “Filming these large bears swimming and catching salmon in the beautiful landscape of Kurile Lake was an incredible experience and one of the most impressive manifestations of nature that I have ever had the privilege of seeing.” ENDs,Image: 885186617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no