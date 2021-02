epaselect epa08800283 Medical staff wearing protective gear (blouse, gloves and mask) takes care of a coronavirus infected patient in the special Covid-19 unit at the Floreal Clinic in Bagnolet near Paris, France, 05 November 2020. France is in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic recording 3,900 patients now hospitalized in intensive care units (ICU). EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa